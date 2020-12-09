UWH Bridge Team Seeks Members

Business leaders in the Hastings area that are interested in making a difference in the community are invited to join the United Way of Hastings Bridge Leaders team. According to information provided by UWH, Bridge Leaders are local businesses who partner with United Way of Hastings to help them reach their $300,000 annual campaign goal. Bridge Leaders attend a special recognition breakfast in the early Spring, where they meet representatives of the organizations they support. It’s a great opportunity to learn from each other, and to make thoughtful connections. Call 651-438-3337 to join the team.