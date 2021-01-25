316 Project Gets Spring Start

The City of Hastings has announced that the Highway 316 Project is on track to begin construction late this spring. According to the city newsletter, MnDOT is scheduled to provide a brief update presentation to the City Council at the February 1st Council meeting, and additional public outreach efforts will be made in February to explain construction sequencing and traffic impacts. Staff are busy reviewing several agreements that the City and MnDOT will have between parties for various elements of the project delivery, and those will be brought forward for City Council approval in the coming months. The project is expected to be complete by autumn.