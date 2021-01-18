Atkins To Chair MESB

Dakota County Commissioner Joe Atkins has announced that he has been named Chair of the Metropolitan Emergency Services Board. According to a post by Atkins on social media, the MESB has a critical mission to support public safety for over 3,000,000 residents through oversight and management of the regional 9-1-1 system and the shared emergency response radio system covering ten counties. Atkins offered thanks to the members and staff of the MESB for all they do to support public safety personnel in protecting our communities and residents. Commissioner Atkins serves on the Board along with Commissioner Mary Hamann-Roland.