Augustana Care in Hastings has announced that the facility officially changed its name on Wednesday. Paul Luitjens, Campus Administrator for Augustana Care, provides the details.
Hastings Senior Living will also design a new logo.
Augustana Care in Hastings has announced that the facility officially changed its name on Wednesday. Paul Luitjens, Campus Administrator for Augustana Care, provides the details.
Hastings Senior Living will also design a new logo.
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/01/augustana-care-announces-name-change/