Augustana Care Announces Name Change

  • Filed under Featured

  • January 20, 2021

  • January 20, 2021

Augustana Care in Hastings has announced that the facility officially changed its name on Wednesday. Paul Luitjens, Campus Administrator for Augustana Care, provides the details.

Click here for audio

   
Hastings Senior Living will also design a new logo.

Click here for audio

   
   

KDWA Featured News

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/01/augustana-care-announces-name-change/

Leave a Reply