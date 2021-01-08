Backstrom To Step Down

Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom announced on Friday that he will resign as the County Attorney, effective February 27th 2021. In a letter to the County Board of Commissioners, Backstrom stated that the decision to resign stems from an ongoing health issue he has had for a number of years, which is worsening. Backstrom will be departing prior to the end of his current term, which expires on January 1, 2023. According to Backstrom, when a vacancy occurs, the county board has the authority to appoint an individual to fill the vacancy for the balance of the current term of office of the departing attorney. The next election to fill the office of Dakota County Attorney will be on November 8, 2022, with a term of four years commencing on January 2, 2023.