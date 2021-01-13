Tuesday night at the Nest, the Prescott Cardinals Girls and Boys Basketball Team pulled out the Middle Border Conference SWEEP, as the Cardinal Girls opened the evening on KDWA, with a commanding 72-15 win over the Warriors, while the Boys cleaned up in the nightcap, 79-40. Stay tuned to KDWA Radio for more on the Cardinals, as we continue through the second half of the 2020-21 Season!
Cardinals Sweep Warriors Tuesday
