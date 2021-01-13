Cardinals Sweep Warriors Tuesday

  • January 12, 2021

Tuesday night at the Nest, the Prescott Cardinals Girls and Boys Basketball Team pulled out the Middle Border Conference SWEEP, as the Cardinal Girls opened the evening on KDWA, with a commanding 72-15 win over the Warriors, while the Boys cleaned up in the nightcap, 79-40. Stay tuned to KDWA Radio for more on the Cardinals, as we continue through the second half of the 2020-21 Season!
   

