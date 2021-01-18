City Medical Director Steps Down

The Hastings City Council has been asked to consider the resignation and termination of a Medical Director Services Agreement with Dr. Larry Erickson. Dr. Erickson has served in the role of Medical Director for Hastings since 1980, and has submitted his resignation as of January 20, 2021. According to information provided to the Council, Dr. Erickson has served the department and the community of Hastings well in this role. Dr. Erickson has also stated in a letter to the Council that he will no longer be practicing medicine after his resignation. The resignation request was placed on the Consent Agenda for the January 19th City Council meeting.