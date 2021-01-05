Council Members Sworn In

The Hastings City Council began its meeting on Monday night by swearing in returning Council members Tina Folch, Lisa Leifeld, and Trevor Lund, and also newly-elected member Jen Fox, who took her Oath of Office.
