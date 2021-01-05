County Attorney To Review Minneapolis Shooting

The Dakota County Attorney’s Office has been asked to review a recent fatal officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis. According to a press release, at the request of the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, the Dakota County Attorney’s Office has agreed to review the shooting of Dolal Idd to determine whether or not the officers of the Minneapolis Police Department involved in this shooting death were legally justified to use deadly force under Minnesota law, and if not, to handle any prosecution which may result. This was done in accordance with an agreement among the county attorneys in the five largest metropolitan counties to handle cases of this nature for one another, or to request the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office do so, to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest.