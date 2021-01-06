County Commissioners Choose Chair

Dakota County Commissioner Mary Liz Holberg has been chosen to lead the Dakota County Board in 2021, and two new commissioners have joined the seven-member board. Holberg, who represents District 6, was elected chair by her fellow commissioners Tuesday, Jan. 5. Holberg has served on the board since 2015. She previously served in the Minnesota House of Representatives for 16 years and on the Lakeville City Council. Mary Hamann-Roland and Laurie Halverson were sworn in to their first four-year terms on the board. Hamann-Roland won election in November after serving as Apple Valley mayor since 1998, and replaces Chris Gerlach on the board. Halverson will represent District 3, and has also served for eight years in the Minnesota House of Representatives before being elected county commissioner. She replaces Thomas A. Egan on the board. Holberg succeeds Commissioner Mike Slavik, who served as chair in 2020. Commissioner Kathleen A. Gaylord was elected vice chair for this year.