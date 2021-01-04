Fatal Fire Under Investigation

A fire on December 31st in Holden Township, south of Cannon Falls, has apparently claimed the life of one person. The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Department reports that at 6:14 PM, a structure fire was reported in the 45000 block of Highway 56 Boulevard, and human remains were found in a burned vehicle. According to the GCSO, when fire crews arrived, they found human remains inside the vehicle, parked outside at a residence. The homeowner and residents have been accounted for. The medical examiner is determining the deceased’s identity. The cause of the fire has not been determined. The incident remains under investigation.