Firefighters from Inver Grove, Mendota Heights, South Metro Fire (South St. Paul and West St. Paul), and Rosemount were called to a fire at Gerten’s Greenhouse off 494 on Sunday night. According to information posted on social media, one of Gerten’s growing greenhouses caught fire accidentally near their main store location about 6:30 PM. The coordinated action of the several fire departments quickly contained the fire and prevented harm to nearby structures, including the main store. No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation.