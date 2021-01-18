Freedom Park Reaches Goal

The Great River Road Visitor and Learning Center at Freedom Park in Prescott has announced that the public’s generosity has helped Friends of Freedom Park raise $15,693 to help them meet their 2020 budget, and begin the new year from a position of financial strength. According to information provided by Freedom Park, ongoing support will be able to continue the goat prairie project to restore rare natural habitat on the bluff, create new trails and green spaces at the confluence, install a watershed floor map in the visitor center, and design safe, innovative programs for families. Donations are still being accepted. To donate, visit the link provided here.