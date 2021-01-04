Friends Of Freedom Park Welcomes New Board Members

Friends of Freedom Park welcomed Tracy Larson and Tom McQuaid to their Board of Directors. According to a Freedom Park press release, Larson will be sharing what she has learned through her extensive experience in sustainable tourism and education. She has served on three non-profit boards in the last seven years, and has planned a number of fundraising events in the last decade. McQuaid, a retail banker at Prescott’s First National Bank of River Falls, has stepped into the role of Treasurer of Friends of Freedom Park. He has volunteered in the community through various events and organizations, and has been a participant in Prescott’s Kiwanis chapter. The Great River Road Visitor and Learning Center is committed to connecting people to the confluence, and promoting enjoyment of the rivers through nature, history, art, and recreation. Visit FreedomParkWI.org to learn more.
(Larson and McQuaid. Photos Courtesy GRRVLC)