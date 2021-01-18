Goehring Student Of The Week

Prescott High School Junior Brynley Goehring has been named the Kiwanis Student Of The Week. She was nominated by Media Aide Support Staffer Libby Syverson, who said that Brynley is a very hard worker and a three-sport athlete who has been peer tutoring two different students, getting to know them and helping them with any homework. She organizes her time with both of them while keeping up with her own school work. She works everyday with a smile on her face. In addition to this, she maintains a 3.9 grade point average.

