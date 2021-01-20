Hastings Council Names Paper of Record

The Hastings City Council deliberated a resolution on Tuesday evening to designate the St. Paul Pioneer Press as the official paper for the City to disseminate bids and publish requests for proposals. According to the resolution request, annually, the City must designate an official newspaper. The St. Paul Pioneer Press has served in that capacity since April of 2020. The Pioneer Press meets the qualifications required in State Statute to serve as Hastings’ official newspaper, and over the past eight months they have proven to be responsive, easy to work with, and the ability to submit items for publication the day prior is invaluable. Staff note that the Hastings Journal has expressed interest in obtaining this designation, but does not meet the requirements set forth in Minn. Statute 331A.02, which requires circulation to the local political subdivision for at least one year immediately preceding the date of the notice of publication. The resolution was adopted on the Consent Agenda for the January 19th City Council meeting.