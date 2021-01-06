Jurgens Comments On Start Of 2021 Sesison

The 2021 Legislative Session is underway, and State Representative Tony Jurgens has been sworn into office for the third time. Jurgens will serve on the Minnesota House Workforce and Business Development Finance and Policy, Housing Finance and Policy, and Early Childhood Finance and Policy committees. As the session gets underway, Jurgens commented that he looks forward to the upcoming session.
Rep. Jurgens encourages constituents to share any legislative questions or concerns by email at Rep.Tony.Jurgens@House.mn or by phone at 651-296-3135.