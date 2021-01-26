Little Wild Registration February 1st!

Hastings Hockey Association President TJ Johnson joined KDWA Sports on Tuesday, to talk about a can’t miss opportunity for Hastings Youth Hockey Players, ages 5-9, as the Minnesota Wild will be holding their 2021 “Little Wild” program, for a seventh year, coming up in April. It is a great chance for kids to participate in four ice times with Hastings Coaches, and Minnesota Wild representatives, PLUS getting fitted for equipment (to keep!) from head to toe, for ONLY $135! Registration begins at 10am on February 1st, and spots fill up in MINUTES. Listen in for more information!