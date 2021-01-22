Local Couple Starts Grassroots Campaign

A new effort to combat drug over use and abuse is beginning in Hastings. According to the City of Hastings, Police Chief Bryan Schafer met recently with Tom and Bridgette Norring, whose son, Devin, passed away last spring from an accidental overdose involving fentanyl. The Norrings have started a grassroots campaign to bring awareness to the problem. Fentanyl is a powerful drug that has made its way to the streets, and is commonly added to other drugs and sold under different names. If you have information about drug trafficking in Hastings, you can provide an anonymous tip by texting the word HASTINGS and the information and/or identity of any known suspect(s) to 847411 (TIP411). If you think someone may be experiencing an overdose, please call 9-1-1.
(Bridgette and Tom Norring with Chief Schafer. Photo Source: City of Hastings)