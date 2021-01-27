Lock And Dam Repairs Under Way

Lock and Dam #2 in Hastings is under repair during the current off season for barge traffic. U. S. Army Corps of Engineer Project Manager Nick Castellane, and Lock and Dam #2 Lock Master Brian Gray update listeners on the new project currently under construction in Hastings. Castellane explained what the project scope is.
With the new gate anchors, the dock will again be ready for shipping. Lock Master Gray talks about when the season may open.
More information is available at the link provided on the News page of KDWA.com.
https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Navigation/Locks-Dams/Lock-Dam-2/