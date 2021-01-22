More Snow Possible This Weekend

The southeast Metro area has been advised to brace for another snow event, starting after noon on Saturday, when a storm system has the possibility of dropping between 4 and 7 inches of new snow in the area. The NWS in Chanhassen stated that snow is expected to spread across the region on Saturday, and most locations will see at least a few inches by the time it ends on Sunday morning. The City of Hastings reminds residents that a Snow Emergency is automatically declared after two inches of snow fall.