Oak Ridge Resumes In Person Visits

Because Dakota County positivity rates have lowered, Oak Ridge Assisted Living in Hastings has announced the resumption of indoor visits. According to information provided by the staff, indoor visits will be monitored at an indoor Plexiglas divider in the community room. Because of the location of the area, indoor visit appointments can only be made Monday-Friday at 9am, 1pm, 4pm, and 5pm. They ask that all indoor visitors provide their own surgical face mask and eyewear, such as safety goggles or a face shield, and at this time, they are only allowing 2 visitors per appointment. Arriving visitors are instructed to wait by the side door on the right of the building. They will let you in and screen you for your visit to make sure you are fever and symptom free. If you are interested in scheduling, visit the link provided here, or call 651-438-0418 and ask for Allison.
(Photo Source: Oak Ridge Assisted Living)