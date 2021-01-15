Parks Prepped For Restoration

  • January 15, 2021

The Hastings Parks and Recreation Department reports that crews have been hard at work at both Vermillion Falls Park and Vermillion Linear Park completing brush and tree removals in preparation for future restoration work. Many of the shrubs, trees and brush species they’re finding are invasive species that aren’t native to the parks, and are being removed so the native, benificial species can grow. For more information, you can visit the City’s Parks and Recreation website to read the Natural Resourse Management plans for both of those areas.

