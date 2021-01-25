Pierce Co. Accident Claims One

On Saturday, January 23rd, at about 7:50 PM, The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a motor vehicle crash on Highway 63 near 210th Avenue, in Trenton Township. According to a press release, a Dodge Pick-up truck driven by 32-year-old Hager City resident Anthony Wadsworth was northbound on Highway 63 near 210th Avenue, when he drove off the roadway down into a wooded ravine. Mr. Wadsworth was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Ellsworth Fire Department. The crash remains under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.