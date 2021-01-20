Prescott Continues Renovation Planning

At a regular meeting on January 18th, the Prescott Parks and Public Property Committee heard an update from Seth Hudson, of Cedar Corp, regarding the proposed riverfront renovation project. Hudson presented information on parking, which would be affected by pedestrian requirements, an observation deck measuring 12 feet by 100 feet overlooking the embankment, stone pillar lighting for the pedestrian walk, and other amenities. The Committee also discussed a request submitted by Leo’s Landing to acquire additional land to accommodate placement of fuel storage tanks. Cedar Corp has been tasked with researching items discussed and returning to the committee with updated information.