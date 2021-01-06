Prescott Development Gets Preliminary OK

The Prescott Plan Commission deliberated the 2nd phase of the Great Rivers Subdivision preliminary plat at a meeting held on January 4th. The proposal is for 50 single family lots, and a proposed 12-acre park which will also include the stormwater pond for a portion of the subdivision. The developers stated the stormwater pond has been over-sized so it can handle additional stormwater from the east. A motion to recommend approval of the preliminary plat, contingent upon sidewalks on one side of one of the street, parkland dedication of 12 acres with an access off 570th Ave with gravel parking pad for 10 vehicles, and the development of an access from 570th Ave as part of the 1st phase passed without a negative voice vote. The issue now moves to the City Council for action.