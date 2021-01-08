Prescott Learning Model Update

The Prescott School District has announced that High School and Middle School Students will return to to the “Red/Blue Hybrid Instruction Model” on Monday, January 11th. According to the District website, students in grades 6 through12K will follow the current virtual schedule on Mondays. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, the Red Cohort will attend classes at school, with the Blue Cohort attending virtually, and the Blue Cohort will be at school on Thursdays and Fridays, with the Red Cohort attending virtually. Visit the Prescott School website for complete information.