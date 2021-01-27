RAAC Winter Poems and Visions

The Rosemount Area Arts Council has announced that it is accepting submission. for their “Winter Poems and Visions” event. RAAC is looking for original poetry about snow, nature, hunkering down, and anything that people associate with “wintering”. Art and photography with a winter theme also can be submitted. Poems and art must be family friendly. Freeform or poetic styles will be accepted. Entries returned through early March will be posted on the RAAC website, RosemountArts.com. Submissions should include first and last name, title and contact information. Entries and questions should be emailed to RosemountArts@Gmail.com.