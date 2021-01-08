Senior Center Reopens

Hastings Community Education reports that the Senior Center will reopen beginning Monday, January 11th. Senior Center Coordinator Laurie Thrush has assembled a list of events, including Pickleball, Shuffleboard, and massages, with dates each program will resume. Call 651-480-7680 to obtain a copy of the list. Masks are required to stay on at all times while in the Center for all activities unless you have a medical reason not to wear one. If that is the case, a face shield is required. Staff ask attendees to enter Tilden at the 4th Street entrance for all programs. If you are stopping in to pay or register for an event, or for a foot care appointment, please feel free to use the main entrance.