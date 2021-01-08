On Thursday, January 7th shortly after 12:00pm, Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a woman with a gun in the 2100 block of 3rd Ave in the City of Newport. Upon arrival, deputies located an adult female who was holding a handgun standing outside a residence. According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, while the deputies tried to communicate with her, she continued to point the firearm in the direction of the deputies on scene. Negotiation attempts went on for nearly an hour, with deputies and officers unable to convince her to drop the weapon. Officers then used less-than-lethal munitions, and the woman was taken into custody. She was then transported to the hospital for an evaluation. Officers from the Cottage Grove, Woodbury and St. Paul Park police departments and members of the Washington SWAT and Washington County SWAT negotiators assisted the deputies during this incident. No deputies or officers fired their weapons during this encounter, and as of this recording, the woman’s name has not yet been released.
Standoff In Newport
