Vaccinations To Begin

  • Filed under Featured

  • January 5, 2021

  • January 5, 2021

January 7th will be an historic day at Benedictine Care Community, Regina, as residents and employees will roll up their sleeves and receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Bluestone Physicians will be onsite administering the first dose of the long-awaited Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The second dose will be administered on February 4th. Maggie Holm, Interim Administrator commented that staff are both excited and hopeful that this will be a first step to ending this pandemic. According to a press release issued by Benedictine Care, the vaccine’s arrival won’t immediately alter the current visitation restrictions that are mandated by state and federal guidance.

Click here for audio

   
   

KDWA Featured News

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/01/vaccinations-to-begin/

Leave a Reply