Vaccinations To Begin

January 7th will be an historic day at Benedictine Care Community, Regina, as residents and employees will roll up their sleeves and receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Bluestone Physicians will be onsite administering the first dose of the long-awaited Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The second dose will be administered on February 4th. Maggie Holm, Interim Administrator commented that staff are both excited and hopeful that this will be a first step to ending this pandemic. According to a press release issued by Benedictine Care, the vaccine’s arrival won’t immediately alter the current visitation restrictions that are mandated by state and federal guidance.