WCSO Reports New Phone Scam

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has reported that another phone scam is working its way through the county. According to a post on social media, someone is using Sergeant Benson’s name to try to get money for missing jury duty stating that a warrant was issued. The WCSO reminds residents that the Department will never request money or gift cards for a warrant over the phone. If you get one of these calls and are unsure what to do, look up your local police department and contact them directly. Do not call the number the impersonator gives as it is most likely a recording, again pretending to be law enforcement.