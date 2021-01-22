Week In Review: Wrestling and More!

Wrapping up the week that was in Tri-County Area Sports, we delved in to the world of Wrestling with Prescott Head Coach Jordan Poirier, and Hastings Head Coach Tim Haneberg, as both teams are at completely different points of the season. Also, we were joined by Hastings High School Athletic Director Trent Hanson on the first week of games, meets, and matches, as Minnesota High School Sports are now in overdrive for the 2021 Season. That, and much more in our “Week In Review” with KDWA’s Nick Tuckner.