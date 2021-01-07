Wisconsin Coach Eases Minnesota Worry

Though masks have been used in Wisconsin for the first half of their Winter Sports Season, in Minnesota, schools are about to get their first taste of competing with masks, in numerous sports, beginning next week. There has been plenty of talk and chatter across Minnesota about wearing them, but as Prescott Boys Basketball Coach Nick Johnson tells Minnesota Coaches, Athletes, Parents, and Fans, it won’t even be a topic of conversation once the kids start playing. Some great advice from a well-respected State Championship Coach!