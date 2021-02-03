Business Open House For 316 Project

The HWY 316 road improvement project is scheduled to start this spring, and the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, along with the MNDOT project team want area businesses to have the information needed to keep customers, employees and suppliers informed and prepared. The team has set up a virtual conference for businesses in the affected area at 8 AM, on Wednesday, February 10th. Join your business neighbors in this interactive meeting with the MNDOT project team as they review the final plans, discuss tentative construction dates, and provide communication material so area businesses can get the word out to their networks prior to the start of construction. There will be time for Q&A at the end of the presentation. Feel free to send questions to Kristy@HastingsMN.org, or ask them on the call. A link to register is provided here.