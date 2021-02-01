Cattle rustling is not completely wiped out in Dakota County, as a Cannon Falls man turned himself in to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office last Thursday, admitting to illegally selling cattle he did not own. According to published reports, Josua Francois Rood, 30, Cannon Falls, was booked on charges of rustling and livestock theft and theft. Both are felony level charges. According to a criminal complaint from Goodhue County, Rood was employed by Erickson Farms, and through a series of events, illegally sold nine cows to a livestock operation. On Jan. 23, deputies were contacted by an officer with the United States Customs and Border Protection. The officer stated that earlier that day, Rood had contacted them requesting to be taken into custody, and Rood eventually turned himself in at the Goodhue County Jail. Both charges can impose a maximum sentence of 10 years and/or a $20,000 fine. Rood is expected to appear in Goodhue County Court on March 31 for an omnibus hearing.
Cannon Falls Man Charged With Rustling
