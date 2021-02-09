Cardinal Girls Prep For Playoffs

The Prescott Cardinals Girls Basketball Team is set for a run in the upcoming WIAA Division Three Regional Playoffs, as the Cardinals take on the GET-Durand winner on Friday night, LIVE on KDWA Radio! Head Coach Rob Radloff joined KDWA Sports for our interview on Tuesday, looking back at last week, including some history, with Bella Lenz breaking the all-time scoring record, three big wins for the 17-2 Cardinals to close the Regular Season, and keeping things loose, heading in to Friday’s home playoff Semifinal game.