Corrrection to City Attorney Story

KDWA has learned that some information regarding City Attorney Dan Fluegel’s stepping down from his position with the City is incorrect. KDWA’s original story indicated that Fluegel’s father was retiring from the Fluegel Law Firm, and we have learned that this is not correct, and the senior Fluegel will remain with the firm. KDWA sincerely apologizes for any confusion the story may have caused. The Hastings City Council did deliberate contracts for attorney services after Fluegel’s departure. City Administrator Dan Wietecha laid out the plan.
The Council approved contracts with Campbell Knutson, PA, for criminal prosecution services, and Levander, Gillen & Miller for civil attorney services by unanimous vote.