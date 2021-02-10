COVID Vaccine Update

According to State Representative Rick Hansen, more than 556,000 Minnesotans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 159,000 have received both doses. However, the supply received from the federal government has been limited, although that supply is being increased, with hope of accelerating distribution over the next few weeks. Health care workers and long-term care residents and staff can receive the vaccine through their workplace, care facility or local public health department. Educators, school staff, and child care workers will receive information about vaccine appointments through their employers. Minnesotans who are 65 years of age or older can make an appointment to receive their vaccine by going to mn.gov/covid19. If you pre-registered for the COVID-19 Community Vaccination Program, you will be notified if you are chosen through the random selection process.