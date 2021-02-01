DCSO Welcomes New Deputies

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office recently welcomed two new deputies into the ranks, Jessica Perez and Saul Garza. According to information published by the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Perez graduated from Inver Hills Community College with an Associate degree in Law Enforcement, and completed skills at Rochester Community College. Prior to coming to the Sheriff’s Office, she worked as a Community Service Officer for Lakeville, and then was hired as a Dakota County Park Ranger. Deputy Garza graduated from Bemidji State with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice and completed skills at Hennepin Technical College. Saul worked for the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office as a Correctional Deputy and 3 years as a Minneapolis Police Officer.