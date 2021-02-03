A thirteen-year-old boy who was discovered unresponsive in Lemay Lake in Eagan last week has passed away. According to published reports, the boy, Jeylon Holloway, was walking his dog on the shore of Lemay Lake on Thursday, and the dog, Chloe, returned alone to the hotel where the Holloways were staying. A search of the area discovered Jeylon in the water, near a culvert. He was transported to a hospital where he later passed away. A GoFundMe campaign to help offset funeral costs has raised over $8,000 for the family.
Drowning Victim Identified
