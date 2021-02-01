Edwards Prescott Kiwanis Student of the Week

The Prescott High School Counseling Office has announced that the Kiwanis Student of the Week is Senior Dominic Edwards. In a nomination essay submitted by Special Education Teacher Lindsay Charles, Edwards is a kind and creative student who works hard in classes to succeed. He is a positive member of the classroom, always helping others and showing respect to classmates and teachers alike. Dominic is also musically gifted and enjoys sharing his talents with others. Ms. Charles also stated that Dominic is an absolute joy to have in class.