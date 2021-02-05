Energy Assistance Available

With temperatures now nearing the single digits, State Representative Tony Jurgens said this is the perfect time to remind residents who are having difficulty paying their bills that heating assistance is available. Jurgens said the Low Income Energy Assistance Program serves both renters and homeowners, providing financial assistance to pay past due energy bills to avoid disconnection, to purchase emergency fuel, or to repair or replace a homeowner’s malfunctioning furnace. Eligibility is based on the household’s past 3 months of income and assets are not counted. Benefit amounts are based on the household’s heating costs, household size, and income, with an average benefit of roughly $500. The application period is open until May 31. To determine eligibility, or to learn more about the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, visit the link provided here.