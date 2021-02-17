Freedom Park Virtual Seed Party

The Friends of Freedom Park at the Great River Road Visitor and Learning Center announce they are hosting a virtual seed-planting party on Feb 25th. Participants will receive packets of seeds and information in the mail. Then, connect to the Zoom party on Feb 25th to learn why, and how to, start native plant seeds using the “milk-jug” method. They will plant seeds together during the Zoom meeting, and provide next-step instructions to encourage good seed germination. Registrants will provide their own milk-jug/water-jug containers, soil, duct tape, and pencil/grease pen for labeling each jug. This free program is family-friendly. This is a free workshop but the GRRVLC will be requiring online registration for the event. Register at the link provided here.