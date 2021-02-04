Girls Puck Snags First Win At Home

The Hastings Raiders Girls Hockey Team has played extremely well all season, without a win to show for all of their hard work, but that all changed on Tuesday night, in their 8-1 win over Visitation. Head Coach Tim Duggan joined KDWA Sports on Thursday, to walk fans through the first part of the season, where the Raiders battled some of the top teams in the Conference, right off the bat! The Raiders also have two big conference games coming up at Tartan on Friday, and also back home, next Wednesday, hosting Mahtomedi!