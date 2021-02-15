Hastings Announces Outreach Officer

The Hastings Police Department has officially named Officer Whitney Rinowski as the City’s first Community Engagement Officer, a new role that shifts her duties from 911 response to increasing partnerships between and among city departments, community organizations, neighborhood groups and citizens. Officer Rinowski has served the Hastings community since 2014, leading community engagement efforts like the Hastings Pink Patch Project. She will expand community outreach in key areas to create stronger partnerships and trust in the community. Her new position allows her to identify problems through community input, review of police reports, calls for service, housing information and other sources, increase community contacts at residential, business and organizational locations, develop a plan to organize block leaders in all 22 neighborhoods to increase crime prevention efforts, and develop and distribute community crime alert and prevention information and announcements to the community through a variety of communication channels. Rinowski transitioned her primary 911-response duties to the community engagement officer role in January. She can be reached by email at CEO@HastingsMN.gov.
(Whitney Rinowski. Photo: Courtesy HPD)