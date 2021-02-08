Hastings Maint. Supervisor Takes IGH Position

The City of Hastings has announced that Public Works Maintenance Supervisor Eric Kramer recently accepted the position of Utilities Superintendent with the City of Inver Grove Heights. According to the City Newsletter, Eric has worked for the City of Hastings since 2013, coming from Inver Grove Heights, and over the years he has played a very important role in keeping City maintenance and operations activities at a high level of service. City Administration appreciates all that Eric has contributed over the last 7 years, particularly his approach in working with residents and staff, as well as the fun office banter and sense of humor he brought each day. Eric’s last day with the City was Monday, February 8.