Hastings Position Open

With the recent announcement that City Administration Director Julie Flaten will be stepping down, the City of Hastings have announced it is seeking an Assistant City Administrator/Human Resources Director. According to the City, this is a high-level leadership position responsible for the overall planning, organization and direction of the Information Technology, Communications, Human Resources, and City Clerk’s office, including elections. This position will report directly to the City Administrator and will be a key member of the City’s Management Team. Applications close February 28. For more information and to apply, visit HastingsMN.gov.