Henderson Named City Clerk

Hastings City Administrator Dan Wietecha has officially named Erica Henderson as the City Clerk. In a memorandum submitted to the City Council, Wietecha stated that State statute requires the City to fill the position of City Clerk. Under Hastings City Charter, section 4.02, the City Administrator has the duty to appoint the City Clerk. Henderson is in position as City Clerk effective February 13, and the appointment is intended to be temporary until a new Assistant City Administrator/Human Resources Director is hired. Henderson has served as the Deputy City Clerk since March of 2019, and the appointment was included on the Consent Agenda for the Tuesday evening City Council meeting.