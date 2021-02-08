Henderson Named Student Of The Week

The Prescott High School Counseling Office has announced that the Kiwanis Student Of The Week is Freshman Owen Henderson. According to the nominating letter submitted by Math Teacher Bella Zimmer, Owen is a stellar student. He has a great work ethic, always comes to class prepared, and actively participates whether he is online or in person. He is great at thinking through the mathematical concepts of what the class is learning and not just following the process. Zimmer also stated she has enjoyed having Henderson in class so far and she looks forward to seeing what he accomplishes in the remainder of Algebra I, and beyond.